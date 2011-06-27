  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.6/392.5 mi.282.6/408.2 mi.282.6/408.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.15.7 gal.15.7 gal.
Combined MPG202121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.3 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.55.9 in.56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.37.6 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.53.6 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.9 in.56.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.193.2 in.194.4 in.
Curb weight2791 lbs.2736 lbs.2938 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.8 in.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono74 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Maple Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Camel Beige
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Red Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
