  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cutlass Calais
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/421.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight2585 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
