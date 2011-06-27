  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cutlass Calais
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight2754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
