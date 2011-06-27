  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cutlass Calais
Overview
See Cutlass Calais Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight2691 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
See Cutlass Calais Inventory

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles