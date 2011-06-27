  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/421.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight2585 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
