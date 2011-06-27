  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais International Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight2823 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Silver Metallic
