  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais SL Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Cutlass Calais
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.8 in.
Curb weight2754 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
