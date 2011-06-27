  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length178.8 in.
Curb weight2518 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
