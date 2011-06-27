Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Sedan Consumer Reviews

1990 olds olds calais sl , 04/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I think it has been and still is a very good car, don't know why they discontinued it. Report Abuse

My favorite joke UMGUY475 , 08/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This really was a great car to modify. At less than 2600 lbs, this peppy little 4 cyl took very well to speed. Rebuilt engine, flowmaster exhaust, and bigger stock wheels made this a very fast and unexpected street car. Lots of room in engine compartment for aftermarket additions. No one expected a car like this to race so well. This eats hondas like popcorn. 185,xxx miles.

Blue bomber jrt921 , 05/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this vehicle was in the family for years. Never broke down once. Did have it's problems- ignition coils went, went through 3 alternators. Part of the transmission went at 90K. Other than that, a dependable car.

My Familie's reliable Oldsmobeater Chris Lunsman , 06/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Its been a very long time since we bought our Oldsmomile back in 1990. The car still runs strong. We had no big mechanical corrections until about a year ago. We put $800 into it, but thats the most its every needed. The engine for a couple years was running on three cylinders, because of a stuck spark plug caused by a blown gasget. For a four cylinder this thing gets up and moves. My father drove this car to his work (45 miles) everyday for 10 years. This is why the car now has 183,250 miles on it and is still running strong. We have never owned a car that had this many miles before. Overall my family was very glad to have bought this car.