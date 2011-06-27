Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews
No Major Problems After Eleven Years!
I have two '96 Cierras. The other one is a 4-door sedan. My wagon has 108,000 miles on it while my daughter has 132,000 miles on her college bound four door. The wagon has just had the water pump and fuel pump replaced for the first time shortly after it turned 100,000 miles and the drive belt was replaced at 80,000. It's comfortable and the fuel economy - especially on trips is very good. Both get exactly what the EPA reports - about 20 mpg in town, and 29 to 30 mpg on trips. The 3.1 V6 engine combined with a four speed automatic (overdrive) transmission does the trick. Even my 3-speed auto '90 Corolla doesn't deliver 30 mpg on the highway! The sedan had a top manifold leak at 125,000 miles, so I'm watching for similar problems with the wagon. It's OK so far.
Great car at excellent value
I bought this car on auction from Suffolk County. It is an ex fleet vehicle. I use it primarily to take me to and from work. Which it does very well. While not an sexy car. It works for me. The mileage is excellent and with 100k + on the odometer all I have had to do is change the oil , have it inspected and flush the rad. Excellent buy. I still get quite a few comments (positive) about it.
used county car
I had bought my 1996 Olds Ciera Wagon from Suffolk County on auction. It had over 100K when I bought it. I have used it as a utility vehicle basically to carry stuff that I do not want getting wet in my pick up. The car has been excellent, while not a great stand out by styling it does the job it is suppose to do. Like the car very much. Have the 3.1 V6 offers good acceleration.
My really used Ciera Wagon X fleet
In June of 2007, I purchased a 1996 Olds Ciera Wagon on auction from Suffolk County. I bought it because I like station wagons and my 1989 Celebrity wagon was dead. This car has been excellent. After dropping in a new battery and having the oil and fluids changed, I have not had a single problem. Not bad for a vehicle I spent $410. on. Gets me back and forth no problem. May not be the most stylish thing on the road, but that is what I have my 2000 Intrigue and 1968 Chevy Biscayne for. It is like having a van, that is what I use it as. I also use it for work. Love this car. Would buy another one.
The free car
This car was a gift, new by my in- laws. It's never been an attractive car, and didn't ride very well. Massive oversteer, and a floating feeling never made the car comfortable for any length of time. Over the life of the car (110K miles as of now). I've rebuilt the top end of the motor twice due to head gasket failures, which cracked one head, and warped the intake both times. The transmission lost a $20.00 sensor, cost $1500.00 in labor to replace (the engine has to come out). It's now blown it's third head gasket. the AC died two times due to the placement of the AC hoses, and all four power window motors failed.
