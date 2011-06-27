  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight2924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
