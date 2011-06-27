  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ciera
  4. Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera SL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Ciera
Overview
See Ciera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.4 in.
Curb weight3229 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
See Ciera Inventory

Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles