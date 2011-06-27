Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight2931 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
