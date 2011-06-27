  1. Home
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ciera
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPGno20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no17/26 mpg
Combined MPGno20
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.3 in.194.4 in.
Curb weight2931 lbs.3224 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.8 in.
Height54.1 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno74 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
