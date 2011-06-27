Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|no
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|280.5/429.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|16.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|17/26 mpg
|Combined MPG
|no
|20
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 5200 rpm
|160 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|50.3 in.
|50.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.3 in.
|194.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2931 lbs.
|3224 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|41.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|5.8 in.
|Height
|54.1 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|104.9 in.
|Width
|69.5 in.
|69.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|74 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
