Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Bravada
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4600 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Green
  • Jewelcoat Red
  • Arctic White
  • Polo Green
  • Black Onyx
  • Light Tarnished Silver
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Cashmere
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
