Used 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Bravada
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
diversity antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4600 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Black Onyx
  • Polo Green
  • Arctic White
  • Sandalwood
  • Jewelcoat Red
  • Silver Green
Interior Colors
  • Camel/Dk. Pewter Two-Tone
  • Camel
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
