Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

100K review fladad , 07/27/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought mine New in 02. I'd give this an 11 on Comfort and Performance. Regularly drive this 120 miles for work and its a better ride than a Lexus. Acceleration is great and turning radius is tight. I am on the original brakes at 100k! Eight yrs in Florida sun and the ac is still going strong. Had to replace the air suspension bags in the rear. Buy parts online and find a truck specialty shop to install, it's half the dealer cost. The eng is strong but has always been too loud. Had strange elec problems and replaced a box, think it was body control module. The depreciation is horrible, but this makes it a GREAT used car buy! Will keep this until 200k! Report Abuse

Olds Bravada JKonnor , 12/30/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have the AWD with full package. The car handles great, no problems with snow or rain, it's comfortable. Size is good,gas mileage could improve (14 around town, 19 on highway trips). The computer has worked fluidly, it has too many features to list. The seats fold into several useful positions and there is good room in back. My husband is 6'7 and fits with no complaints It's not a common car compared to the counter parts (Trailblazer and Envoy), it gets all kinds of looks and compliments. If Olds wasn't discontinuing their line, I'd get another one. Report Abuse

Great Ride! Chipmunk , 01/28/2004 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought used with all the options. I travel often and this vehicle is very forgiving to my back; due somewhat to the lumbar adjustements. This is my 4th SUV and by far the best. All have been American made, however, I think the Bravada has a European flare to it. Report Abuse

A midsize SUV with a small foot print johdavl , 09/30/2003 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I originally was looking for a Tahoe or Yukon size vehicle, but gas mileage and garage size played heavily into the equation. I found a 2002 Bravada with every option (sunroof instead of LCD TV). The gas mileage (20-22 on the highway) is far better than a Tahoe would ever be and it tows boats very well. I pulled a Ski Natique a couple hundred miles and got 15-16 mpg. That's about what a Tahoe would do without a boat in tow and the Bravada fits in my garage!! Report Abuse