Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/355.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4628 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1122 lbs.
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Black Onyx
  • Indigo
  • Jewelcoat Red
  • Pewter
  • Sandalwood
  • Polo Green
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Camel
  • Camel/Dk. Pewter Two-Tone
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/60R S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
