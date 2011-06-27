Used 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,760
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/324 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.4 in.
Maximum payload1234 lbs.
Wheel base107 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Jewelcoat Red Metallic
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
