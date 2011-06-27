Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/324.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4068 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4049 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|64.4 in.
|Wheel base
|107.0 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
