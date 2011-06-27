Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
Missing My Bravada!
My Bravada was a 1999. I bought it in 2003 and just sold it with only 125,000 miles on it. Now, I wish I would've held onto it. But, we have two other vehicles to drive, and one had to be sold. My 1999 Bravada was the best. I must have loaded over 1,000 bags of groceries, and 800 bags of soil and mulch over the years. Transported furniture and plants, and never had one problem. Loved the heated seats and AWD, especially here in Minnesota with our rough winters. When I bought the car it only had 27,000 miles on it. Loved the sunroof and leather seats. Great car. Wish they still made them. Miss "Oldsmobile".
1999 Olds Bravada.... Still love it!
I bought this vehicle back in 2004. I have 110,000 miles on it. Heated seats, sunroof, leather interior, all the upgrades imaginable. I have never gotten tired of that beautiful burgundy color., stereo... the works! It is the most comfortable vehicle our family has ever owned. Still drives great. Very minimal problems compared to cars of the past. One of the best purchases we've ever made. This was my first SUV. I could never go back to driving a regular sedan. We're seniors now. We like it better than our new Mazda 3.
99 Bravada
I look forward to going anywhere in my Olds. It has decent pickup on the freeway. Ride is smooth for a SUV. Fuel economy is okay (it helps to look at my overhead computer, ie, instant gas mileage) if I keep my foot light. Styling is one of a kind. I have every option available. Perfect!
Bought new now at 158,000
The leather seats are luxurious and the stereo just plain rocks! The V6 and auto with overdrive deliver plenty of get up and go, the automatic AWD is great since we live in the mountains and winter always delivers ice and snow. The handling is rock solid. The ABS system has saved at least one life, an idiot had spun out and was walking in the oncoming traffic lane in a blind curve, I couldn't have missed him, I sounded my horn and he froze like a deer in the headlights, the ABS stopped 15 feet short of [violative content deleted].
I Love my Bravada
I bought my Bravada in 2004 with about 84000 miles and now she has 158,000 on the clock. Over the past 5 years I have had to put some money into her but nothing that I would consider outside the ordinary maintenance. Luckily I have a personnel mechanic that has made many repairs to the vehicle at @ 40% less than what it would cost at a dealer. Every time I want to trade her in the vehicle gives me this soulful look and I give in and hang on to her a little bit longer. I am very attached to this car but I know some day we will have to part ways. I would like to hold on to her until she reaches her 200K birthday.
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Related Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner