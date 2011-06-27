Used 1999 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

Missing My Bravada! pinsey , 05/24/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My Bravada was a 1999. I bought it in 2003 and just sold it with only 125,000 miles on it. Now, I wish I would've held onto it. But, we have two other vehicles to drive, and one had to be sold. My 1999 Bravada was the best. I must have loaded over 1,000 bags of groceries, and 800 bags of soil and mulch over the years. Transported furniture and plants, and never had one problem. Loved the heated seats and AWD, especially here in Minnesota with our rough winters. When I bought the car it only had 27,000 miles on it. Loved the sunroof and leather seats. Great car. Wish they still made them. Miss "Oldsmobile". Report Abuse

1999 Olds Bravada.... Still love it! pinsey , 06/29/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle back in 2004. I have 110,000 miles on it. Heated seats, sunroof, leather interior, all the upgrades imaginable. I have never gotten tired of that beautiful burgundy color., stereo... the works! It is the most comfortable vehicle our family has ever owned. Still drives great. Very minimal problems compared to cars of the past. One of the best purchases we've ever made. This was my first SUV. I could never go back to driving a regular sedan. We're seniors now. We like it better than our new Mazda 3.

99 Bravada LJohnson , 06/11/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I look forward to going anywhere in my Olds. It has decent pickup on the freeway. Ride is smooth for a SUV. Fuel economy is okay (it helps to look at my overhead computer, ie, instant gas mileage) if I keep my foot light. Styling is one of a kind. I have every option available. Perfect!

Bought new now at 158,000 jon_ledeaux , 11/09/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The leather seats are luxurious and the stereo just plain rocks! The V6 and auto with overdrive deliver plenty of get up and go, the automatic AWD is great since we live in the mountains and winter always delivers ice and snow. The handling is rock solid. The ABS system has saved at least one life, an idiot had spun out and was walking in the oncoming traffic lane in a blind curve, I couldn't have missed him, I sounded my horn and he froze like a deer in the headlights, the ABS stopped 15 feet short of [violative content deleted].