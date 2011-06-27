Used 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight4023 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.
Height63.2 in.
Maximum payload1277.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Crimson King
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
