Used 1996 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Bravada
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4184 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height63.2 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Dark Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Beige Metallic
