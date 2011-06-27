Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1069.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
