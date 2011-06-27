Used 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
Good SUV
hd, 03/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Plastic parts are pretty cheesy
Bought in Aug 93
LMoRedd, 03/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The vehicle performed good for the mileage altough disappointed that we had the engine overhauled and rebuilt transmission. But, we have 228000 miles and SUV stills ride smooth and comfortable. Will probably not buy another one since had for 9 years.
Great Starter
DragonStorm, 03/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This was my first car and I have heard from many techinicians that it was one of the best starting cars I could get for an SUV. It has good style, comfortable interior (including steering wheel unlike Chevy and GMC of this year), and great handling. Highly reccomended for a first ride.
