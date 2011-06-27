  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

Good SUV

hd, 03/11/2002
Plastic parts are pretty cheesy

Bought in Aug 93

LMoRedd, 03/26/2002
The vehicle performed good for the mileage altough disappointed that we had the engine overhauled and rebuilt transmission. But, we have 228000 miles and SUV stills ride smooth and comfortable. Will probably not buy another one since had for 9 years.

Great Starter

DragonStorm, 03/20/2003
This was my first car and I have heard from many techinicians that it was one of the best starting cars I could get for an SUV. It has good style, comfortable interior (including steering wheel unlike Chevy and GMC of this year), and great handling. Highly reccomended for a first ride.

