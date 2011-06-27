Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.5/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,725
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,725
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,725
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,725
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,725
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length199.3 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume104.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Exterior Colors
  • Cappuccino
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Black Onyx
  • White Diamond
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral with Dark Neutral Accents
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,725
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,725
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,725
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
