Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Aurora
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,085
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,085
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,085
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,085
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,085
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length199.3 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume105 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • White Diamond
  • Sterling Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral with Dark Neutral Accents
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,085
P235/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,085
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,085
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
