  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Aurora
  4. Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Aurora
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,619
See Aurora Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,794
See Aurora Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG2018
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.277.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l4.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves2432
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
traction controlnoyes
stability controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
cargo netyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
clockyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.
leatheryesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room38 in.38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.
Length199.3 in.199.3 in.
Width72.9 in.72.9 in.
Curb weight3686 lbs.3803 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • Bronze Mist
  • Sterling Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Sapphire
  • Cherry
  • Arctic White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • Bronze Mist
  • Sterling Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Sapphire
  • Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Mint Parfait
  • Mocha
  • Dark Gray
  • Neutral
  • Mint Parfait
  • Mocha
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
P225/60R H tiresyesno
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
P235/55R H tiresnoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,619
Starting MSRP
$34,794
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Aurora InventorySee Aurora Inventory

Related Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles