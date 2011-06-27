Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,085
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume91.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Black Onyx
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Red
  • Tropic Teal
  • Polo Green
  • Sterling
  • Dark Cherry
  • Steel Gray
  • Sport Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
