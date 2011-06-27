  1. Home
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.1/423.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Length186.7 in.
Curb weight3021 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume92.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Red
  • Tropic Teal
  • Sterling
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
