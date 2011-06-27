Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$22,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,395
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.8/380.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,395
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,395
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,395
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
$22,395
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$22,395
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
$22,395
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
$22,395
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$22,395
Front track59.1 in.
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.5 in.
EPA interior volume92.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
$22,395
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Polo Green
  • Onyx Black
  • Bronze Mist
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Red
  • Tropic Teal
  • Sterling
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
$22,395
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
$22,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,395
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
