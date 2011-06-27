  1. Home
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews

runs great even after 155,000 miles if you take care of it

superstar1213, 07/19/2014
I have 175,XXX miles on my Alero and it is running great!! For those of you who are talking crap about this car is obviously not taking care of it very well. If you take care of a car and maintain it, it will last a long time. I know a man who has a 1989 gmc safari van with almost 500,000 miles on it and still drives it to work every day! Take car of your vehicles and they will run forever!

WORST OF THE WORST OF THE WORST

amrshalaby, 06/27/2013
WORST CAR EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND. Let's see where to start. I will start when the car was bought. AC Fan Resistor. Intake Gasket Manifold. Oil Pressure Sensor. Front Right Spring broke! Front Shocks and Front Springs! Front Wheel bearings went bad. Calibers seized. New brake calibers, new brake lines, and new rotors & pads, and the brakes still seized! AC Clutch bad, needs AC compressor. Cheap interior. dashboard cover is peeling and rolling backwards. New water pump. Then intake gasket only lasted 2 years, needed an engine. This car is an ongoing fire pitt for your money. WORST CAR EVER MADE.

Two-Faced

Chris, 08/02/2006
I've had this car for approximatly three months now and she's been trouble at some points and a joy to drive during others. I've blown a window regulator, have the hazard switch short, and have a gasket leak (oil leaking from car). If you can pick one up that's free of problems, by all means, do so. Its a truly fun car to drive.

oldsmobile alero

juanv87, 05/20/2012
seriously i dont recomend this vehicle to no one i bougth my car in 2010 since them i bee having too many problems this is the worse car ever, they should have a recall for this vehicle

Hunk Of Scrap! GM are theives to have even marketed this DEATH TRAP!!!

alderozrjunk, 09/14/2013
This is the worst POS on the planet. This was Oldsmobile's last car before they went belly up and I now know why. I bought it used three years old and have had nothing but problem after problem from the front bumper to the rear bumper. Too many problems to name but I will say this. The guy who sold me this POS knew what a Death Trap and it was when he sold it and got his eyes blackened and a broken nose in return after it landed me in the ditch over a mechanical issue that was recalled by GM! I bought it used so there was nothing I could do about it as the "class action lawsuit" in which the lawyers got everything and the owners got nothing was resolved. I WILL NEVER BUY A GM PRODUCT AGAIN!

