Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews
runs great even after 155,000 miles if you take care of it
I have 175,XXX miles on my Alero and it is running great!! For those of you who are talking crap about this car is obviously not taking care of it very well. If you take care of a car and maintain it, it will last a long time. I know a man who has a 1989 gmc safari van with almost 500,000 miles on it and still drives it to work every day! Take car of your vehicles and they will run forever!
WORST OF THE WORST OF THE WORST
WORST CAR EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND. Let's see where to start. I will start when the car was bought. AC Fan Resistor. Intake Gasket Manifold. Oil Pressure Sensor. Front Right Spring broke! Front Shocks and Front Springs! Front Wheel bearings went bad. Calibers seized. New brake calibers, new brake lines, and new rotors & pads, and the brakes still seized! AC Clutch bad, needs AC compressor. Cheap interior. dashboard cover is peeling and rolling backwards. New water pump. Then intake gasket only lasted 2 years, needed an engine. This car is an ongoing fire pitt for your money. WORST CAR EVER MADE.
Two-Faced
I've had this car for approximatly three months now and she's been trouble at some points and a joy to drive during others. I've blown a window regulator, have the hazard switch short, and have a gasket leak (oil leaking from car). If you can pick one up that's free of problems, by all means, do so. Its a truly fun car to drive.
oldsmobile alero
seriously i dont recomend this vehicle to no one i bougth my car in 2010 since them i bee having too many problems this is the worse car ever, they should have a recall for this vehicle
Hunk Of Scrap! GM are theives to have even marketed this DEATH TRAP!!!
This is the worst POS on the planet. This was Oldsmobile's last car before they went belly up and I now know why. I bought it used three years old and have had nothing but problem after problem from the front bumper to the rear bumper. Too many problems to name but I will say this. The guy who sold me this POS knew what a Death Trap and it was when he sold it and got his eyes blackened and a broken nose in return after it landed me in the ditch over a mechanical issue that was recalled by GM! I bought it used so there was nothing I could do about it as the "class action lawsuit" in which the lawyers got everything and the owners got nothing was resolved. I WILL NEVER BUY A GM PRODUCT AGAIN!
Sponsored cars related to the Alero
Related Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner