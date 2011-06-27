Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews

runs great even after 155,000 miles if you take care of it superstar1213 , 07/19/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have 175,XXX miles on my Alero and it is running great!! For those of you who are talking crap about this car is obviously not taking care of it very well. If you take care of a car and maintain it, it will last a long time. I know a man who has a 1989 gmc safari van with almost 500,000 miles on it and still drives it to work every day! Take car of your vehicles and they will run forever! Report Abuse

WORST OF THE WORST OF THE WORST amrshalaby , 06/27/2013 6 of 9 people found this review helpful WORST CAR EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND. Let's see where to start. I will start when the car was bought. AC Fan Resistor. Intake Gasket Manifold. Oil Pressure Sensor. Front Right Spring broke! Front Shocks and Front Springs! Front Wheel bearings went bad. Calibers seized. New brake calibers, new brake lines, and new rotors & pads, and the brakes still seized! AC Clutch bad, needs AC compressor. Cheap interior. dashboard cover is peeling and rolling backwards. New water pump. Then intake gasket only lasted 2 years, needed an engine. This car is an ongoing fire pitt for your money. WORST CAR EVER MADE.

Two-Faced Chris , 08/02/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this car for approximatly three months now and she's been trouble at some points and a joy to drive during others. I've blown a window regulator, have the hazard switch short, and have a gasket leak (oil leaking from car). If you can pick one up that's free of problems, by all means, do so. Its a truly fun car to drive.

oldsmobile alero juanv87 , 05/20/2012 3 of 6 people found this review helpful seriously i dont recomend this vehicle to no one i bougth my car in 2010 since them i bee having too many problems this is the worse car ever, they should have a recall for this vehicle