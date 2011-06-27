  1. Home
Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Alero
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,210
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/386.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Length186.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Curb weight2973 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Sterling Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
