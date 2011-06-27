  1. Home
Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,190
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,190
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,190
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,190
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,190
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bronzemist Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,190
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
