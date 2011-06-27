Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/386.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,700
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,700
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,700
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,700
premium clothyes
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107 in.
Length186.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Curb weight2997 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bronzemist Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/50R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,700
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
