Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero GL Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Alero
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/400.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length186.7 in.
Curb weight3022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Auburn Mist
  • Ruby Red
  • Silvermist
  • Midnight Blue
  • Electric Blue
  • Meadow Green
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
