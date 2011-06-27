  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Alero
  4. Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero GLS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Alero
Overview
See Alero Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.1/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length186.7 in.
Curb weight3022 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Blue
  • Ruby Red
  • Bright Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Auburn Mist
  • Silvermist
  • Midnight Blue
  • Meadow Green
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
See Alero Inventory

Related Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero GLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles