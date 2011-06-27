Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero GX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length186.7 in.
Curb weight3077 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
