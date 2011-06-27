Used 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2917 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Crimson King
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • White
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright Red
