Used 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva SC Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2886 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson King
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
