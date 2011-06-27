Used 1997 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews

Very Happy with Olds , 09/20/2005

I orginally purchased this car with 89,000 miles on it and it is now at 230,000 and still running like a baby. I have had my share of problems, (transmission *put used in for less than 700*, belts, alternator, seals, catalytic converter *less than 200*) but I could not ask for a better vehicle. I have driven it everywhere without any major problems. Every problem is fixable and affordable and it runs better than my other vehicle with half the miles. I also have my Check Engine light and ETS light on constantly, but I chalk it up to one of it's tiny quirks. It runs no better or worse when the lights are on. This was my first vehicle and it will be may "last". I will never buy anything but and Oldsmobiles again.