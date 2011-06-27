Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva SC Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2751 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Medium Beige Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Bright White
