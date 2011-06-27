  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Achieva
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.2 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.52.2 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.187.9 in.
Curb weight2751 lbs.2813 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width68.6 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Medium Beige Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Red Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Bright White
