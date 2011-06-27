  1. Home
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.50.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room33.5 in.55.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.187.9 in.
Curb weight2779 lbs.2717 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
