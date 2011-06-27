Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/29 mpg
|19/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|288.8/440.8 mi.
|288.8/440.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|145 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 6000 rpm
|150 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.3 ft.
|35.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|49.2 in.
|49.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.2 in.
|50.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.5 in.
|32.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|33.5 in.
|55.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.9 in.
|187.9 in.
|Curb weight
|2779 lbs.
|2717 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Wheel base
|103.4 in.
|103.4 in.
|Width
|67.2 in.
|67.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
