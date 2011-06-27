Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews
Decent Car
This is a decent car. Not as bad as some people say, not as good as other Japanese cars. Quad 4 engine working well for me but supposedly not very good engine.
Its no Porche but its sure close.
I really like to drive this car. its fun with the five speed manual. I can beat some imports on the "strip". Pretty reliable but can have some problems. Its lasted for 190,000 miles of joy riding and highway trips. All around good car.
Fun to drive and kind of sporty looking
I purchased this car for a second car for weekend driving. I liked the car and the quad 4 engine was pretty responsive. The head cracked on the quad 4 engine but I saved the car because of my liking it. I wanted more power from it though so I replaced the engine with a 3.1 V6 engine and rewired the entire car for it, but even after all the headaches with that job I got it back on the road with the V6 engine. It still gets great gas mileage, and it has great power now. I plan to keep it til it falls apart now, and I love to drive it around just for the fun of it.
Great car
This is a great mid-sized car. Fantastic gas mileage and the air conditioner is awesome! Good pick-up and pretty cool design. Parts are expensive in engine because of the four- quad engine design.
Pretty good car
I have had this car for about three years now. It performed up to the standard that I expected for it. I had to travel some distances to work and school, etc. and it got me there. I have had problems with rotors going earlier than they should. The gas economy is good on this car. Pickup for passing people, hills, etc. is okay with the 2.3L engine. Design of this hood of the car makes the owner have to get a whole new hood if even a minor accident occurs. Seats are uncomfortable for someone taller than six foot....hurts your back during long trips. You have to fall into the car instead of getting into it.
