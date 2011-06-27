Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2799 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
