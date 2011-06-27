  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Achieva
  4. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Achieva
Overview
See Achieva Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2738 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.4 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
See Achieva Inventory

Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles