Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews
Pick something Else
I have only had this car for a year and I have only been able to put 6k miles on it. It has been in and out of the shop. It is a quick car and it occasionally get me to where I need to go. The transmission hose is constantly blowing off and the power windows motors are always dying. I think mine is just a bad seed but I wouldn't take the chance. Also has had many many starters.
It's been great!
I've had this car for 8+ years. There was a manufacturer's problem with the oil seals? early on but that was fixed and I've had no problems. I'm now putting about 1700 miles a month on it and it's almost at the 127,000 mark. I've taken care of it (regular oil changes and maintenance) and it's taken care of me. Great braking system (stopping distance). Would have liked a little more power and it does eat brake pads. I'll be sorry when I need to replace it.
Not too much to complaint about
My mother drove my Achieva from 1994 until she gave it to me in 1998 with no problems. It had about 48,000 miles on it. The only 2 problems I have had are the power windows and having to change the breaks about twice a year. Other than that everything else on this car has been great. In the past 4 years I have ran the mileage up to 157,700, and at this point the engine head has cracked and I can't afford to fix it, so it's time to find another car.
Mine has been Excellent
I bought mine with 59000 miles on it, it now has 127000. It has only let me down once, when the water pump let go. This car goes anywhere I want, is a joy to drive, and a generally great auto. I had an alternator go in Pittsburgh, I live about 100 miles away. I put in a new battery and drove all the way home on it.
Ten years and 100,000 miles!!!
I bought my car in '96 with 14,000 miles on it and just hit 100,000 miles this month! Honestly, besides having to spend a couple of dollars here and there for broken plastic pieces of the interior and a new transmission three years ago, this car has treated me right! It is still running well and I've been very lucky!
