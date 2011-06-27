Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2717 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
