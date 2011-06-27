Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva S Features & Specs

  1. Home
1993 Oldsmobile Achieva S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2717 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
